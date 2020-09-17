Advertisement

How common are incorrect COVID-19 test results?

By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When hospitals and labs participate in mass coronavirus testing events, technicians see hundreds of tests come through.

But with so much testing, how do companies avoid mix-ups or mistakes?

According to health leaders, it’s not very common for COVID-19 tests to get mixed up.

Health directors and hospital employees said they do everything they can to verify a test and ensure the correct result goes to the right person.

At mass testing events, people from around the area show up for a quick and easy way to get tested.

Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail, said if samples are labeled and appropriately collected, it’s a rare occurrence that something goes wrong.

Dr. Silvernail said there was one instance where there was a data glitch, and it showed about 40 positive cases that were not actually positive, but other than the occasional glitch, instances are rare.

Dr. LeeAnne Sorto DNP, RNP at Washington Regional Medical Center said mass testing events are a quick way to test a lot of people, and basic protocols are still followed.

She said there is a patient identifier, then you confirm your date of birth.

A simple process that health leaders and residents hope deliver accurate results with every test.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foul play suspected in disappearance of a Raleigh man

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Foul play suspected in disappearance of a Raleigh man

News

Park renamed for late Washington mayor

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A popular riverfront park is being renamed in honor of a local mayor who passed away from COVID-19.

News

Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are ruling a shooting in Rocky Mount where a 14-year-old was killed, as an accident.

News

How common are incorrect COVID-19 test results?

Updated: 1 hour ago
When hospitals and labs participate in mass coronavirus testing events, technicians see hundreds of tests come through.

News

More than 1,000 students at N.C. State have tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
More than 1,000 students at N.C. State have tested positive for coronavirus

Latest News

News

Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle fundraising campaign to begin early this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle fundraising campaign to begin early this year

News

Winterville mural to help combat racism and promote unity in ENC almost complete

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Winterville mural to help combat racism and promote unity in ENC almost complete

News

Active Atlantic creates danger on the North Carolina coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Red flags are up on the North Carolina coast, and rescue officials in Emerald Isle are expecting them to stay waving for the foreseeable future.

News

Park renamed for late Washington mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The festival park along the Washington waterfront has been officially renamed the Mac Hodges Festival Park.

News

Winterville Police Chief explains viral traffic stop, Myron Rouse calls for justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
Over the weekend, a live stream of a traffic stop made its rounds on social media. The video has more than 40 thousand views.