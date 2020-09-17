Governor says elementary schools can go to in-person classes full time
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper said elementary schools in the state can now transition to full time in-person instruction.
Cooper made the announcement at a 3:00 p.m. news conference in Raleigh.
The governor said after several weeks of stable virus trends and continued low virus spead in school settings he gave the green light for the changes effective October 5th.
This would impact grades K-5 only and continues important safety measures such as face coverings for all students, teachers, and staff. Other requirements include social distancing and continued screening. It does not require schools to reduce the number of children in classrooms.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.