Governor says elementary schools can go to in-person classes full time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper said elementary schools in the state can now transition to full time in-person instruction.

Cooper made the announcement at a 3:00 p.m. news conference in Raleigh.

The governor said after several weeks of stable virus trends and continued low virus spead in school settings he gave the green light for the changes effective October 5th.

“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers. North Carolinians are doing the hard work to improve our numbers and trends. Many people are wearing masks, keeping social distance and being careful to protect others as well as themselves. We have shown that listening to the science works. And I’m proud of our resolve.”

This would impact grades K-5 only and continues important safety measures such as face coverings for all students, teachers, and staff. Other requirements include social distancing and continued screening. It does not require schools to reduce the number of children in classrooms.

