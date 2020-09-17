Advertisement

Experts say this hurricane season may have second most storms to date

(Charlie Ironmonger)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experts say we may be on track to have the second most storms in the Atlantic this year.

We are only in the middle of the hurricane season and have already had 20 storms and 21 depressions.

2005 was the most active season on record with 28 named storms, one of them was Hurricane Katrina.

It was the only year that scientists went through every single name and had to go to the Greek alphabet names like Alpha and Beta.

Now, meteorologists like WITN’s Charlie Ironmonger say we are on track to get to the Greek alphabet again this year, too.

“We have 17 storms that have broken the record for earliest storm formation,” he explained.

He said the storms' main reason is La Niña, a weather pattern that brings warm water to the ocean’s surface. Intensified by climate change, he says prepare for more storms and more rain.

“I absolutely imagine we’re going to see at least 2, 3, 4 storms. We’ll see how far into the Greek alphabet we get, but I would be shocked if we did not make it to at least Beta.”

Charlie also said this is the 6th consecutive year there has been preseason activity in the Atlantic.

