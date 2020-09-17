ECU announces the 2020 fall commencement ceremony will be virtual

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced the fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 4 will be a virtual event.

The university says the decision was made based on current federal and UNC System guidelines regarding the covid-19 pandemic.

“We know you are disappointed. We are, too. Faculty and staff enjoy seeing graduates taking photos and celebrating with their families. We know commencement weekend is important and you have had it marked on your calendar for a long time, but your education from ECU is more than just one day. We are incredibly proud of you and your academic accomplishments and realize this is an important milestone for you and your families.”

ECU said in a release Thursday it working on a plan to recognize all of the Class of 2020 graduates, possibly in May. Details of that plan will be shared once they are finalized.

