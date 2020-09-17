ECU announces the 2020 fall commencement ceremony will be virtual
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced the fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 4 will be a virtual event.
The university says the decision was made based on current federal and UNC System guidelines regarding the covid-19 pandemic.
ECU said in a release Thursday it working on a plan to recognize all of the Class of 2020 graduates, possibly in May. Details of that plan will be shared once they are finalized.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.