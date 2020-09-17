Crews find major sewage spill in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN)- Nearly one million gallons of raw sewage was spilled near a tributary of the Neuse River in Goldsboro.

The sewer line break It was discovered by city officials near the Little River on U.S. 70.

Water samples were taken from the river and nearby drainage ditches and crews are waiting for the results.

The city says it is unclear what caused the sewer line to give way. The North Carolin Department of Environment Quality has been notified of the large sewage spill.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.