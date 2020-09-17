Advertisement

Craven County teacher facing sex charges

By WITN Web Team
Sep. 17, 2020
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County teacher has been charged with sex crimes, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office out of Virginia.

Frederick Angoco, 39, of Havelock, has been charged with forcible sodomy. The sheriff’s department says the crimes happened in April of 2019 with a 21-year-old man in York County, Virginia.

A spokesperson for the department says Angoco was in the area on a field trip.

Officials say the alleged crimes were reported to Williamsburg police this past August. Havelock police took Angoco into custody a month later and he is currently in the Craven County jail waiting for his return to Virginia to face charges.

Angoco is currently suspended from his job as a choral director at Tucker Creek Middle School, effective August 17, according to a spokesperson. The Craven County school district said it could not comment any further on confidential personnel matters.

