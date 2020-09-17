Advertisement

Business owners confident their places won’t flood after Town Creek Culvert Project

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The area of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle is no stranger to flooding. Meteorologist Phillip Williams said, “Eastern North Carolina has a rather long history of flooding, especially during hurricane events and tropical storms.”

In big rain events in the past, flooding would affect uptown businesses flooding stores, restaurants, and parking lots.

Don Edwards, the U.B.E owner, said, “We had flooding on a regular basis before the culvert, maybe once or twice a year sometimes.”

The Town Creek Culvert Project’s goal is to alleviate some of those flooding issues.

Around mid-February, the part of the project in the Cotanche Street/Reade Circle area was complete. With the City of Greenville, Brock Letchworth recalls a rain event in August that put the culvert to its first test.

“What we have found is that it is working exactly the way it supposed to.” said Letchworth.

Throughout Thursday and into the night, Tropical Storm Sally is testing the culvert again to see if it can handle tropical storm rains.

Edwards said he’s not concerned. “We’re not even worried about it, there’s no doubt in our mind, we will not have flooding.”

And if you find yourself near or in water. “I want to stress, don’t drive through flooded waters, turn around don’t drown.” said Williams.

Letchworth said the majority of the culvert project is close to being done. He said they are aiming to have most of it completed by the end of October.

