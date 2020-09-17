Bike repair clinic this weekend in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bicycling has become a popular way for millions of Americans to stay active during the pandemic, and this weekend, a free clinic will be held in Farmville for all those bike owners.

Experts will be on hand to teach you things like how to maintain your bike and how to change a tire.

If you bring your bike to the clinic you will even receive a free basic bike tune-up.

Social distancing will be required at the event and face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available if needed.

A kid’s helmet fitting will also take place at the event.

The clinic is at Bennett Memorial Park between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.