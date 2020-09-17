Alabama, Florida residents begin assessing Hurricane Sally damage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle began assessing damage left behind by Hurricane Sally Thursday.

The storm led to widespread damage and flooding along the Gulf Coast. Roofs, fencing other debris scattered streets and yards in the area.

Boats from a nearby marina were found lying in a ditch.

In Orange Beach, officials have reported at least one death from Hurricane Sally.

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 280,000 residents in Alabama and an additional 217,000 residents in Florida are without power.

Officials say, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan are closed to visitors for at least 10 days.

Many roads in the areas remain closed or impassable.

