WITN's Teacher of the Week: Nicole Scuron from A.G. Cox Middle School

Nicole Scuron is an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 16 is Nicole Scuron, an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 16 is Nicole Scuron, an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.(Nicole Scuron)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 16 is Nicole Scuron, an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.

Scuron is an Elizabeth City native and graduated from ECU with a Bachelor’s degree in Middle Grades Education.

After graduating, she began her teaching career at A.G. Cox Middle School in Winterville and has been teaching there ever since.

Scuron met her husband during her freshman year at college, where he was also studying education. They have been married for six years and have a one year old son.

The first person who nominated Mrs. Scuron wrote, "I nominate Nicole Scuron, who teaches eighth grade science and social studies at A.G. Cox Middle School in Pitt County.

I’ve never seen anyone more passionate about education than Mrs. Scuron. She loves every day that she gets to spend in her classroom with her kids. She cares so much about them and wants them to succeed and live a great life.

She loves her students more than I knew someone could love somebody. Mrs. Scuron is an overall great person and she spends several hours a week lesson planning and making sure that we have the adequate tools and necessities to learn and get an education. We love you Mrs. Scuron! The Raider Family always has your back!"

Congratulations, Mrs. Scuron!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

