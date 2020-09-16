Advertisement

Winterville group provides food for local seniors

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As people continue to struggle right now because of the pandemic, local groups are continuing to step up and bring some comfort to the community.

One of those groups getting the attention is the Winterville Senior Citizens Club.

Organizers say they reached out to members to let them know they would be giving out boxes of fresh vegetables Tuesday.

People stopped by the location in Winterville and organizers helped load the supplies in their vehicles.

Members were also able to pick up rubber gloves, facemasks and different products to help fight off the virus.

Organizers say these types of events are important, especially to seniors.

The Winterville Senior Citizens Club has around 90 members.

All materials given out were donated. The boxes of fresh vegetables were provided by Churches Outreach Network.

