State DMV reminder; headquarters move to Rocky Mount will not include customer service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As the North Carolina Division of Motor of Vehicles continues its headquarters move to Rocky Mount, division leaders are reminding residents that the new complex will not include any customer service locations.

The new complex is being built on North Church Street and expects to be under construction for several more months.

DMV officials say the facility is only an administrative office building and will not include a driver’s license office or a license plate agency. DMV recommends people continue going to individual city DMV locations or visit the website for available online services.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.