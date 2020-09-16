Advertisement

State DMV reminder; headquarters move to Rocky Mount will not include customer service

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As the North Carolina Division of Motor of Vehicles continues its headquarters move to Rocky Mount, division leaders are reminding residents that the new complex will not include any customer service locations.

The new complex is being built on North Church Street and expects to be under construction for several more months.

DMV officials say the facility is only an administrative office building and will not include a driver’s license office or a license plate agency. DMV recommends people continue going to individual city DMV locations or visit the website for available online services.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Heavy rain moving in for Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area

News

New Bern man found guilty for role in large scale drug trafficking organization

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A New Bern man has been convicted after a federal trial for his role as part of a drug trafficking organization that was importing pounds of methamphetamine through the mail for distribution into New Bern and Kinston.

News

New Bern business opens doors as academy hub

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Flame Catering & Banquet Center in New Bern has launched an academy hub to host students and help facilitate their online education while away from the classroom.

News

Bike repair clinic this weekend in Farmville

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bicycling has become a popular way for millions of Americans to stay active during the pandemic, and this weekend, a free clinic will be held in Farmville for all those bike owners.

News

Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

Latest News

News

$18 Million contract awarded for dredging project in Morehead City

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an $18 million contract to Weeks Marine for a dredging project in Morehead City.

News

Pitt County active COVID-19 cases decrease

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Active cases of COVID-19 continue to drop within Pitt County

News

Active Atlantic creates danger on the North Carolina coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Active Atlantic creates danger on the North Carolina coast. As Hurricane Sally tears up buildings and drops more than two inches of rain on parts of the gulf coast, four named storms in the Atlantic Ocean have pushed the tide up and made for dangerous currents on the coast.

News

Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

News

School systems looking to move students back to classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
We’re now a few weeks into the new school year and several school districts are considering when and how students will return to the classroom for at least partial face to face instruction.

News

Beaufort County School students to return for in person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Beaufort County Board of Education has voted to have students return to school on October 15.