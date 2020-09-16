Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Josiah Thompson

JP2 senior running back rushed for over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while making the principal’s list in the classroom.
By Billy Weaver
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN - Pepsi Sports Spotlight on John Paul II School senior running back Josiah Thompson.

Thompson led the Saints in rushing last season with over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also crucial in the passing game and was the teams top kick returner. The most impressive thing about Thompson’s work on the field is that 2019 was his first season ever playing football as the sport was a new addition to the school. Now, heading into his senior campaign, Thompson is catching the eyes college coaches.

Thanks to his performance on the football field, Thompson was named to the 2019 NCISAA All-State team as a junior.

In the Classroom, he is a standout student with a current grad point average of 3.8

