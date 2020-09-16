Advertisement

Sound Rivers cancels 35th Annual Oyster Roast

Sound Rivers Oyster Roast Canceled
Sound Rivers Oyster Roast Canceled(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Sound Rivers organization has canceled its annual oyster roast for the first time in 35-years citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sound Rivers Executive Director, Heather Deck, said, "This was a really hard decision to come to – we knew it was what needed to be done to protect the health and safety of our volunteers, staff, and attendees, but it was still emotional for all of us. This event is critical to our funding, but it’s more than that –the Oyster Roast has always been a wonderful way to bring together our Clean Water Community and celebrate the amazing work we are working together to achieve.

Sound Rivers, formerly the Pamlico-Tar River Foundation, works to protect and preserve the Tar, Pamlico and Neuse River basins, which together cover nearly one quarter of North Carolina. Their annual Oyster Roast event funds over 60% of the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper programs.

In place of the 2020 event they have various virtual events planned, such as an online auction from November 9, 2020 to December 1, 2020, and the Tour de Tar, where Jill Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Environmental Programs Coordinator Clay Barber, will paddle the length of the Tar River from October 8, 2020 through October 17, 2020.

Through these events and other fundraising, Deck says Sound Rivers needs to raise $125,000 by December 31st.

Sound Rivers says the oyster roast will be back in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

News

Winterville group provides food for local seniors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As people continue to struggle right now because of the pandemic, local groups are continuing to step up and bring some comfort to the community.

News

People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

News

Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

Latest News

News

Differing views on court decision that allows end to Temporary Protected Status for some

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
A family here in North Carolina is speaking out about a new court decision that allows the Trump administration to shut down the Temporary Protected Status program that could result in the deportation of thousands of people, while a group supporting the decision hails it as a victory for the American people.

News

DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

News

Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

News

One woman reflects on her loss during Suicide Prevention Month; encourages knowing the signs.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
September is Suicide Prevention Month. It is being nationally recognized to inform the public and health professionals about prevention and warning signs.

News

Five weeks into virtual learning, at least one Jacksonville family has it down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
September 15 is National Online Learning Day. Five weeks into virtual learning, at least one Jacksonville family has it down

News

Occupancy tax revenue reaches new heights along coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Carteret County brought in more than $2.4 million in occupancy tax in the month of July, a record for any single month.