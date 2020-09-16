Sound Rivers cancels 35th Annual Oyster Roast

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Sound Rivers organization has canceled its annual oyster roast for the first time in 35-years citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sound Rivers Executive Director, Heather Deck, said, "This was a really hard decision to come to – we knew it was what needed to be done to protect the health and safety of our volunteers, staff, and attendees, but it was still emotional for all of us. This event is critical to our funding, but it’s more than that –the Oyster Roast has always been a wonderful way to bring together our Clean Water Community and celebrate the amazing work we are working together to achieve.

Sound Rivers, formerly the Pamlico-Tar River Foundation, works to protect and preserve the Tar, Pamlico and Neuse River basins, which together cover nearly one quarter of North Carolina. Their annual Oyster Roast event funds over 60% of the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper programs.

In place of the 2020 event they have various virtual events planned, such as an online auction from November 9, 2020 to December 1, 2020, and the Tour de Tar, where Jill Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Environmental Programs Coordinator Clay Barber, will paddle the length of the Tar River from October 8, 2020 through October 17, 2020.

Through these events and other fundraising, Deck says Sound Rivers needs to raise $125,000 by December 31st.

Sound Rivers says the oyster roast will be back in 2021.

