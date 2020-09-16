School systems looking to move students back to classrooms

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re now a few weeks into the new school year and several school districts are considering when and how students will return to the classroom for at least partial face to face instruction.

The Lenoir County Board of Education made the announcement this week that starting September 28th, students will transition to ‘Plan B’.

Superintendent Brent Williams says that means students will go back for at least two days of instruction in the classroom. "We’ll have two cohorts of kids, cohort A will attend on Monday’s and Tuesday’s and cohort B will attend on Thursday’s and Friday’s with Wednesday being a remote day for everyone and it will give the school system the opportunity for deep cleaning,” said Williams.

The Craven County Board of Education is now also weighing the same decision for their students in the second 9 weeks of school. Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle says like many other districts, they realize there really is no replacement for good face to face instruction.

Dr. Doyle says as the board continues to consider the option, they are using experiences from other area districts that have already allowed kids back at school.

“We’ve been very fortunate, the superintendents in this region I just think are doing a phenomenal job and I’m very fortunate to work with each of them, they’ve been so open and sharing what’s worked and what hasn’t and helping to inform how we come back,” said Dr. Doyle.

The Craven County Board of Education says they will make a decision by no later than September 30th, but say it could happen as soon as Thursday during their next scheduled meeting.

The Beaufort County Board of Education has also made the decision to allow students to return for their ‘Plan B’ of mix learning starting October 15th.

