Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are ruling a shooting in Rocky Mount where a 14-year-old was killed, as an accident.

According to Rocky Mount Police Department officers, they responded to the accidental shooting in the 700 block of Hammond Street on Friday, September 11 at about 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The teenager was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment, but he passed away on Sunday. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Rocky Mount

Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Officers say messages are completely anonymous.

