Pitt County active COVID-19 cases decrease

Dr. John Silvernail discussing Covid-19
Dr. John Silvernail discussing Covid-19(Hannah J)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU gave in-person classes a shot, but it wasn’t long before some students got sick with COVID-19 and the university moved all undergraduate classes online, but this week, a good sign for the college-age group that makes up the majority of coronavirus cases.

Dr. John Silvernail is the Pitt County Health Director and says, “So last week, we were over 1,200 active cases in the county. Monday we were at 960, yesterday we were in the 700′s. That number is falling, which is a good thing.”

Silvernail encourages older adults to be mindful of who they are around. He says, “40 percent of our cases are in the college-age group so people should consider how they interact with that age group.”

Just last week ECU announced clusters of COVID-19 cases within 13 different ECU fraternities and sororities.

While some Greek Life members have gone home, there are still some living in their chapter houses, but many changes have been made to keep members healthy.

“They really have changed their operation based on COVID in an attempt to make sure that they are doing the best they can for both their organization and the community,” said John Mountz, ECU’s Department Director of Greek Life.

Mountz says, “Almost all of our organizations reduced their living capacity."

With all these changes many may wonder when we can get back to normal. Dr. Silvernail says, “I think at some point COVID becomes just another infection that’s in the environment that we are potentially subject to, but we’re not there yet.”

