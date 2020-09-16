Advertisement

Phillips hoping to build on freshman season at UNCW

Former South Central point guard with big expectations at UNCW
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season will be here before we know it, and former South Central basketball standout Shykeim Phillips is hoping to play a big role in the future success of the UNCW Seahawks.

Phillips was named to the CAA All-Freshman team last year after averaging 9.6 points per game. He suffered a wrist injury in early March but is back on the court with his teammates, hoping for a big season under first-year head coach Takayo Siddle.

