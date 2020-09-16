Phillips hoping to build on freshman season at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season will be here before we know it, and former South Central basketball standout Shykeim Phillips is hoping to play a big role in the future success of the UNCW Seahawks.

“It’s very important. I had an okay season my freshman year, and I’m just trying to build on that. Going into the season being the starting point guard, I’m just trying to get the guys together and just work hard every day in practice and just try to reach our goals.”

Phillips was named to the CAA All-Freshman team last year after averaging 9.6 points per game. He suffered a wrist injury in early March but is back on the court with his teammates, hoping for a big season under first-year head coach Takayo Siddle.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.