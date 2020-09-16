Phillip’s Forecast: Pleasant Wednesday before rains arrive Thursday

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly cloudy later Wednesday. It will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible for our coastal areas. Overnight lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and a few more scattered showers may increase for southern counties.

Thursday & Friday

High humidity and soaking rains will be in the forecast as the leftover moisture from Sally rolls over the area. It will have lost its tropical characteristics, but the rain and humidity will continue with the remnant low. Rainfall totals will range between 2″ to 4″ over the 48 hour stretch. The rainfall will be at its most intense Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday and the mid 70s Friday.

The Weekend

The remnants of Sally will be well out to sea by Saturday, but low clouds may linger along the coast. A few morning sprinkles or light rain is possible along the coast early Saturday before a drying trend takes hold. A steady wind from the northeast will make it a cool weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 70 both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip to the mid 50s Saturday night and low 50s Sunday night.