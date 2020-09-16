Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Pleasant Wednesday before rains arrive Thursday

The remnants of Hurricane Sally will move over our area Thursday and Friday.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly cloudy later Wednesday. It will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible for our coastal areas. Overnight lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and a few more scattered showers may increase for southern counties.

Thursday & Friday

High humidity and soaking rains will be in the forecast as the leftover moisture from Sally rolls over the area. It will have lost its tropical characteristics, but the rain and humidity will continue with the remnant low. Rainfall totals will range between 2″ to 4″ over the 48 hour stretch. The rainfall will be at its most intense Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday and the mid 70s Friday.

The Weekend

The remnants of Sally will be well out to sea by Saturday, but low clouds may linger along the coast. A few morning sprinkles or light rain is possible along the coast early Saturday before a drying trend takes hold. A steady wind from the northeast will make it a cool weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 70 both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip to the mid 50s Saturday night and low 50s Sunday night.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 16 at NOON

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Hurricane

Hurricane Sally makes landfall with 105 mph winds

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Sally will bring substantial rainfall to the Gulf Coast States and our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, September 13 6:00PM

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th 4:00PM

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th at 4:30am

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th at 4:30am

Hurricane

Nana makes landfall over Belize. Weakening over Central America.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Nana has moved inland and is quickly weakening.

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

Hurricane

Josephine downgraded; Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Josephine is losing strength northeast of Puerto Rico.

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
After the busiest start to the season on record, NOAA has adjusted the tropical outlook.