Pet of the Week: Pepper Litter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Pepper litter.

Habanero, Poblano and Anaheim are all up for adoption. Their brother Fresno was adopted last week.

The humane society says they are very social, confident and playful. Volunteers say they are two months old and have grown so much since being at the shelter. They are definitely ready for a home all their own.

The humane society says they have a lot of cats of all ages right now, so if you are looking for a furry friend, there are plenty to choose from!

You can head to the humane society’s website for more information on how to adopt and to check out all the available pets.

