People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Artists are creating two new murals promoting unity in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park.

The street mural outside the park will feature the phrase “People Against Racism” in 12 foot wide yellow letters. A second 5 foot by 5 foot traditional painting will depict an African American boy holding a bag of skittles and the words, " I just want to live."

Pastor Darron Carmen with Rebuild Christian Church said town officials and community members have been supportive of the effort to promote unity.

He said it’s important they stand together to support social justice and equality.

“A win here is a win everywhere. This is not just for our city, this is for everyone. This you know we’re going to keep the attention on it. We’re going to keep the subject going.”

A pair of Raleigh-based artists are working on the paintings and hope to complete them this week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.