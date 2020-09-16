NCEL 09-15-20

Jury trials have been postponed since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the halt will continue. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley extended several emergency directives Tuesday. The order prohibits the convening of jury trials before October 15.
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.
A family here in North Carolina is speaking out about a new court decision that allows the Trump administration to shut down the Temporary Protected Status program that could result in the deportation of thousands of people, while a group supporting the decision hails it as a victory for the American people.