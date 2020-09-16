NC receives funding to increase colorectal cancer screenings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has received five years of funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to partner with Federally Qualified Health Centers to increase colorectal cancer screenings, particularly among underserved communities in North Carolina.

This new funding, which includes nearly $700,000 in the first year, will assist select FQHCs in improving their colorectal cancer screening systems and educating their communities on the importance of routine screenings for early detection. The funding will also be used to provide appropriate follow-up care for uninsured or underinsured patients who have abnormal test results.

FQHCs are community-based health care centers that provide primary care services in underserved areas, including for individuals without health insurance. FQHCs that have colorectal cancer screening rates of less than 60 percent and have at least two clinic sites will be considered for participation in the program.

The funding will be administered by the North Carolina Partnerships to Increase Colorectal Cancer Screening, which includes the NCDHHS Cancer Prevention and Control Branch, the American Cancer Society, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

