Man arrested after rash of vehicle break-ins; also faces drug charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man is facing dozens of charges after deputies say he is responsible for a rash of vehicle break-ins in Carteret County.

Raymond Etheridge was arrested this past weekend after a 10-day investigation.

Carteret County deputies say starting on Labor Day weekend they began getting reports of vehicles being broken into on roads off of Highway 24. During the next week, deputies say those reports spread into Morehead City.

Deputies set up surveillance and arrested the 31-year-old man early Saturday for possession of meth and heroin.

A joint investigation by deputies and Morehead City police led to the recovery of stolen property inside the man’s vehicle. Deputies say that stolen property was linked to vehicle break-ins that had happened during the past 10 days.

Etheridge is in jail on other charges, and deputies say the man faces approximately 60 additional charges that involve at least 20 different vehicles being broken into. They say the man faces additional charges in Morehead City.

Etheridge is no stranger to B&E’s involving vehicles. Deputies say in 2010 he was charged with over 30 such crimes and has an extensive jail record.

Anyone with information on these vehicle break-ins should call deputies at 252-728-8400.

