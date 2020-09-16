Advertisement

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties(WBAY)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said attending these rallies is a right we all have, we need to make sure we are protecting ourselves and others from spreading the coronavirus.

Dr. Cohen said there may be an exemption for First Amendment rights and political rallies, but says this isn’t about mandates, it’s about leadership.

Some local political leaders in Eastern North Carolina agree with Dr. Cohen.

Pitt County Republican Party Chair, Gary Weaver says he thinks Zoom meetings are impersonal and in-person rallies are more beneficial, but if you do attend you have to stay safe.

The Democratic Party Chair for Craven County, Linda Moore, says they aren’t holding any large meetings at all.

In fact, she said most of everything is done through ZCooper’soom.

Both the Republican and Democratic chairs say if people want to attend rallies, they should take precautions.

And whether you support your candidate in person or online, local party leaders say it’s important to vote in the upcoming election.

Dr. Cohen says she wants people to participate in the political process but she says you can do so, all while staying safe at a safe distance and wearing a mask.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sound Rivers cancels 35th Annual Oyster Roast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Sound Rivers organization has canceled its annual oyster roast for the first time in 35-years citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Winterville group provides food for local seniors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As people continue to struggle right now because of the pandemic, local groups are continuing to step up and bring some comfort to the community.

News

People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

News

Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

Latest News

News

Differing views on court decision that allows end to Temporary Protected Status for some

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
A family here in North Carolina is speaking out about a new court decision that allows the Trump administration to shut down the Temporary Protected Status program that could result in the deportation of thousands of people, while a group supporting the decision hails it as a victory for the American people.

News

DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

News

Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

News

One woman reflects on her loss during Suicide Prevention Month; encourages knowing the signs.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
September is Suicide Prevention Month. It is being nationally recognized to inform the public and health professionals about prevention and warning signs.

News

Five weeks into virtual learning, at least one Jacksonville family has it down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
September 15 is National Online Learning Day. Five weeks into virtual learning, at least one Jacksonville family has it down

News

Occupancy tax revenue reaches new heights along coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Carteret County brought in more than $2.4 million in occupancy tax in the month of July, a record for any single month.