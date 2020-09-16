Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said attending these rallies is a right we all have, we need to make sure we are protecting ourselves and others from spreading the coronavirus.

Dr. Cohen said there may be an exemption for First Amendment rights and political rallies, but says this isn’t about mandates, it’s about leadership.

“So when I see gatherings close together, with no mask that’s not respecting the hard work that North Carolinian’s have been doing over the last number of months.”

Some local political leaders in Eastern North Carolina agree with Dr. Cohen.

Pitt County Republican Party Chair, Gary Weaver says he thinks Zoom meetings are impersonal and in-person rallies are more beneficial, but if you do attend you have to stay safe.

“It’s their right to attend rallies. I think it’s important to get out and show their support of the candidate. Also to wear a mask, if that’s what your belief is, if not you should do social distancing. If you can stay outside and social distance then that’s what you should do.”

The Democratic Party Chair for Craven County, Linda Moore, says they aren’t holding any large meetings at all.

In fact, she said most of everything is done through ZCooper’soom.

“We want to follow Governor Cooper’s recommendations on gatherings and the number of people that should be meeting and we do not plan to hold any large events.”

Both the Republican and Democratic chairs say if people want to attend rallies, they should take precautions.

And whether you support your candidate in person or online, local party leaders say it’s important to vote in the upcoming election.

Dr. Cohen says she wants people to participate in the political process but she says you can do so, all while staying safe at a safe distance and wearing a mask.

