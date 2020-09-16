Jacksonville Police work to identify man accused of communicating threats

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of communicating threats on Sept. 13.

The suspect is described as a younger Hispanic man with dark hair and brown eyes.

If you know this man, you are asked to call JPD Detective S. Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or email at seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov. You can also call Crime stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

