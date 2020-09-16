Advertisement

Jacksonville Police work to identify man accused of communicating threats

Jacksonville Police working to identify man suspected of communicating threats.
Jacksonville Police working to identify man suspected of communicating threats.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of communicating threats on Sept. 13.

The suspect is described as a younger Hispanic man with dark hair and brown eyes.

If you know this man, you are asked to call JPD Detective S. Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or email at seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov. You can also call Crime stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

