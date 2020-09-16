Illinois man drowns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The National Park Service says an Illinois man is believed to have drowned in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after falling into a natural wonder known as ``Midnight Hole.''

The park service identified the man as 25-year-old Yogesh Patel, of Oak Forest, Illinois, who went missing on Sept. 14. Patel fell into the water at ``Midnight Hole'' around 7:30 p.m. Monday and was observed struggling, officials said.

The spot is on the North Carolina side of the national park. News outlets reported that his body was recovered by rescue divers Tuesday.

An official cause of death has not been released.

