Hurricane Sally makes landfall with 105 mph winds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The eye of category 2 Hurricane Sally made landfall around 5:45 Eastern Time this morning at Gulf Shores, Alabama. Max winds were 105 mph. The system is weakening over land now and will bring heavy rains to our area later Thursday into early Friday. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for parts of our area.

A running list of the named tropical storms so far this year. (Charlie Ironmonger)

Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally has made landfall as a category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, AL. At landfall, it had 105 mph max winds with a central pressure of 965 mb. The slow movement of Sally brings back memories of Hurricane Florence two years ago here in Eastern N.C. The Gulf Coast is expected to see Florence-like rainfall totals when Sally is all said and done. The system will weaken fairly quickly over the next 24 hours, dropping down to a tropical depression Thursday and a post tropical low by Friday. Even though the designation of Sally will be decreasing, the rain inside the system will remain heavy as it tracks towards Eastern North Carolina.

Impacts for ENC

Tropical moisture will increase through the area starting on Thursday. As the system weakens after landfall, the heavy rainfall will extend out ahead of the main circulation. On average, two to four inches of rainfall will be possible through our area with higher amounts in the western part of the state. The wind threat will be very low, but an isolated tornado may be possible Thursday night depending upon the exact track of the system.

The official track of Hurricane Sally as of the 8 a.m. update (9-16) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 100 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to intensify over the next week, reaching major hurricane strength by Friday morning. No land masses are currently in the path of the storm, but Bermuda should be watching it closely.

Tropical Storm Vicky

An area of low pressure to the west of the Cabo Verde Island chain developed into Tropical Storm Vicky Monday. It will head to the northwest before turning more westerly as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. The National Hurricane Center projects Vicky to be a short lived system, not affecting any landmasses over the coming days.

