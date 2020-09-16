Fayetteville Police investigating after 2-year-old was shot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in a central North Carolina city say a 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital when officers found the toddler with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home.

Fayetteville police officers arrived Wednesday morning at a residence on the city’s north side to respond to a shooting report. Police are investigating what happened.

The department didn’t release immediately other details about the child, who was receiving medical attention at an unnamed hospital.

