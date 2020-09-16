Experts warn of dangerous surf impacts along coast due to Paulette and Teddy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite Paulette moving away from Eastern Carolina shores, rip current conditions remain extremely hazardous.

Wednesday, many beaches, including Nags Head and Pine Knoll Shores, shared on social media that red flags would be posted due to a high threat of rip currents.

Our meteorologists say the forecast includes high rip current threats for all beaches Wednesday. This threat is expected to continue through the weekend as the waves from Hurricane Teddy replace those from Paulette.

Teddy is expected to approach Bermuda by Monday, bringing large, powerful and dangerous surf to all area beaches.

For the latest on tropical developments click, here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.