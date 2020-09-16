Eight hurt in rash of shootings on violent night in Durham
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Durham police are investigating a rash of shootings that left eight people injured, including two teens.
Police said in a news release that the first shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Monday when a 15-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital.
He told officers he was walking in East Durham when he was shot in the leg. In a separate shooting, a 17-year-old told police he was walking when he was shot in the thigh by someone in a white car.
No arrests had been made by late Tuesday. One man who was shot in the head was in critical condition.
