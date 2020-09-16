ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “One active positive case” still on team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston told reporters via Zoom Tuesday night that there is just one positive COVID-19 case remaining on his team.

“We’re getting better," said Houston in regards to his team’s overall health and recovery from the virus. "We do have one active positive case still out. I do not anticipate that player being available for Central Florida.”

The Pirates began scout team work this week ahead of their 12 p.m. home opener against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“This year, everybody better be ready to play because you never know who is going to get pulled on your Friday COVID test," Houston added.

When asked about fans being allowed inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for ECU’s game against the Knights, Houston said: "“We’re allowed 50 fans in our 50,000-seat stadium. We’re going to prioritize our upperclassmen parents. Still working out the details. Hopefully everyone can at least get one ticket.”

Either way, Houston is hoping to pick up his first signature win as Pirate football’s head coach.

“You always remember that first signature win," said Houston. "That first big win that validates what you’re doing. It’ll come. I don’t know when it’s going to come. I’d love for it to be 9/26.”

Watch Full Zoom Press Conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwnelxZ0CPM

ECU hosts UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

