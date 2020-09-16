Dunkin’ Donuts locations giving free coffee to teachers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dunkin' Donuts is saying thank you to our teachers.

Dunkin' posted on Facebook that all Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville teachers can get a free coffee every Tuesday in September and October with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

You’ll have to show a valid ID. It’s their way of saying thank you to all of the teachers who are going above and beyond during the modified school year.

The offer runs from September 9- October 27.

