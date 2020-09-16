Advertisement

Dunkin’ Donuts locations giving free coffee to teachers

The offer runs from September 9- October 27.
(MGN/File)
(MGN/File)(KWTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dunkin' Donuts is saying thank you to our teachers.

Dunkin' posted on Facebook that all Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville teachers can get a free coffee every Tuesday in September and October with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

You’ll have to show a valid ID. It’s their way of saying thank you to all of the teachers who are going above and beyond during the modified school year.

The offer runs from September 9- October 27.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Pepper Litter

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Pepper litter.

Education

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Nicole Scuron from A.G. Cox Middle School

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 16 is Nicole Scuron, an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered rain moves in off the coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool and dry Wednesday morning

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

Latest News

News

Chief Justice Beasley extends emergency directives prohibiting jury trials

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Jury trials have been postponed since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the halt will continue. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley extended several emergency directives Tuesday. The order prohibits the convening of jury trials before October 15.

News

NCEL 09-15-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Camp Lejeune Marine artillery fire training

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Training for the Marines never stops, and Tuesday we got a closer look at artillery fire training at Camp Lejeune.

News

Megamillions 09-15-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

News

Sound Rivers cancels 35th Annual Oyster Roast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Sound Rivers organization has canceled its annual oyster roast for the first time in 35-years citing the COVID-19 pandemic.