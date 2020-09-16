Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - As many colleges in the state turn to online learning, there’s one North Carolina University that continues to move forward safely with in-person classes.

Duke University has been in session for close to a month now and still hasn’t reported a single cluster of coronavirus cases.

School leaders said Duke is known for its medical research and science labs, and said those programs are now helping the school stay ahead of the virus.

Duke’s Chief Communication Officer Mike Schoenfeld said, "We actually added new equipment, there are robots involved, there are all kinds of cool stuff that allows it to be done quickly and efficiently in a single place.

According to Duke, on average students are tested about once a week, but students of concern are tested twice a week. Students are required to submit any symptoms in an app everyday. In addition to testing anyone with symptoms, Duke is focused on testing those who may be asymptomatic as well.

All those tests are analyzed at a lab on university property

