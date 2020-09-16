DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is kicking off its 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign geared toward keeping a closer eye on the road, looking out for pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists in Beaufort, Greenville, New Bern, Pine Knoll Shores, and Washington will be seeing increased safety information as the campaign gets underway,

Last year, 241 pedestrians and 19 bicyclists were killed on North Carolina roadways. Drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists will see and hear safety messages that will better educate them on relevant laws and safe behaviors.

The DOT says be on the look out for delivery bag inserts with driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian safety tips going in food delivery bags in English and Spanish.

Ride share vehicles will have car toppers on their vehicles that share important safety reminders for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.Also, Pandora radio will broadcast ad breaks where listeners will hear bike and pedestrian safety tips.

“It’s great to be partnering with Beaufort, Greenville, New Bern, Pine Knoll Shores, and Washington to proactively deliver safety messages to help raise awareness and reduce fatalities among pedestrians and bicyclists in our state,” said Heather Hildebrandt, interim director of the department’s Integrated Mobility Division. “This media effort is another tool to help educate pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists about how to keep themselves and others safe while on the road.”

At the same time, law enforcement officers will receive special training for enforcing bicycle and pedestrian safety laws as part of the program, which officially launched in 2012 to promote pedestrian safety. There are now 30 participating partner communities across the state.

For more information about the Watch for Me NC program or to see what past communities have done to improve safety, click here. The UNC Highway Safety Research Center provides technical support with program implementation and evaluation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.