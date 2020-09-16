Craven Community College and Tryon Palace partnered to repair historic clock

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A broken piece of a historic clock in the North Carolina History Center has been repaired thanks to a partnership.

Craven Community College and Tryon Palace joined forces to utilize the college’s 3-D printing lab to design and produce a clock arm for the 1911 Seth Thomas mechanical clock.

“The first part was we needed to get a duplicate model of it, a CAD rendering. We took a 3-D scanner and scanned all angles, all sides of the two pieces that broke, and from there we were able to render a 3-D model. We had to create a new CAD design off of that 3-D scan.”

The project began last year, but was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The historic clock served the city of New Bern until 1999, when it was removed from the city hall clock tower and taken to the Firemen’s Museum for repairs and upgrades.

In 2010, the clock was installed in the North Carolina History Center.

“It was a great partnership between the North Carolina History Center and Craven Community College. I couldn’t think of any better partner to get this clock back operational.”

College faculty and students completed the project and replaced the arm on Sept. 1.

