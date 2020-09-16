Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The special Craven Arts Council exhibition highlights local artists of all mediums, skill levels, and styles. Its called “Mum’s the Word,” and will be a focal point of the New Bern Mum Festival.

The show has been a part of the Mumfest experience for years. Organizers said you don’t have to be an artist to enter your work. The only requirement is that your piece includes a mum.

If your artwork is chosen, it will be part of the official logo for Mumfest 2021.

Gallery Director Dara Morgan with the Craven Arts Council said, “It’s really a great way to get your feet wet if you’ve never put any artwork in a show, if you’re new to the area, but also for those that have been around for a while, it keeps the creative juices flowing.”

Entries for the exhibition can be dropped off to Bank of the Arts on September 25 and 26.

