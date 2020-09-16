Advertisement

Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

If your artwork is chosen, it will be part of the official logo for Mumfest 2021.
The Craven Arts Council is calling all artists for Mumfest exhibition
The Craven Arts Council is calling all artists for Mumfest exhibition(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The special Craven Arts Council exhibition highlights local artists of all mediums, skill levels, and styles. Its called “Mum’s the Word,” and will be a focal point of the New Bern Mum Festival.

The show has been a part of the Mumfest experience for years. Organizers said you don’t have to be an artist to enter your work. The only requirement is that your piece includes a mum.

If your artwork is chosen, it will be part of the official logo for Mumfest 2021.

Gallery Director Dara Morgan with the Craven Arts Council said, “It’s really a great way to get your feet wet if you’ve never put any artwork in a show, if you’re new to the area, but also for those that have been around for a while, it keeps the creative juices flowing.”

Entries for the exhibition can be dropped off to Bank of the Arts on September 25 and 26.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

News

Differing views on court decision that allows end to Temporary Protected Status for some

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
A family here in North Carolina is speaking out about a new court decision that allows the Trump administration to shut down the Temporary Protected Status program that could result in the deportation of thousands of people, while a group supporting the decision hails it as a victory for the American people.

News

DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

News

Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Duke University credits its medical research for no COVID-19 clusters on campus

Latest News

News

One woman reflects on her loss during Suicide Prevention Month; encourages knowing the signs.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
September is Suicide Prevention Month. It is being nationally recognized to inform the public and health professionals about prevention and warning signs.

News

Five weeks into virtual learning, at least one Jacksonville family has it down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
September 15 is National Online Learning Day. Five weeks into virtual learning, at least one Jacksonville family has it down

News

Occupancy tax revenue reaches new heights along coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Carteret County brought in more than $2.4 million in occupancy tax in the month of July, a record for any single month.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Cool morning with clouds building in the afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Cool and dry Wednesday morning

News

Lenoir County Schools transitioning to hybrid plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools will transition to a hybrid plan for instruction, a blend of in-person and remote learning.

News

Craven County Board of Education reviews information on return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County Board of Education met Tuesday to hear presentations as they consider whether to return to school at the end of the first nine weeks of instruction.