Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition
If your artwork is chosen, it will be part of the official logo for Mumfest 2021.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The special Craven Arts Council exhibition highlights local artists of all mediums, skill levels, and styles. Its called “Mum’s the Word,” and will be a focal point of the New Bern Mum Festival.
The show has been a part of the Mumfest experience for years. Organizers said you don’t have to be an artist to enter your work. The only requirement is that your piece includes a mum.
Gallery Director Dara Morgan with the Craven Arts Council said, “It’s really a great way to get your feet wet if you’ve never put any artwork in a show, if you’re new to the area, but also for those that have been around for a while, it keeps the creative juices flowing.”
Entries for the exhibition can be dropped off to Bank of the Arts on September 25 and 26.
