Cape Hatteras National Seashore announces Ocracoke Campground will remain open all of winter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Campground with remain open through all of winter this year, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Normally, the campground closes after Thanksgiving, but this year all 136 sites will stay open the entire year.
In addition to the new camping opportunity on Ocracoke Island, the Oregon Inlet Campground on Bodie Island will also remain open through the winter.
To make a reservation or payment for campsites at Ocracoke, Oregon Inlet, Cape Point and Frisco campgrounds, click here or call 877-444-6777.
