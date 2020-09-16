Advertisement

Cape Hatteras National Seashore announces Ocracoke Campground will remain open all of winter

Ocracoke Campground to remain open entire year.
Ocracoke Campground to remain open entire year.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Campground with remain open through all of winter this year, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Normally, the campground closes after Thanksgiving, but this year all 136 sites will stay open the entire year.

Ocracoke Campground
Ocracoke Campground(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

In addition to the new camping opportunity on Ocracoke Island, the Oregon Inlet Campground on Bodie Island will also remain open through the winter.

To make a reservation or payment for campsites at Ocracoke, Oregon Inlet, Cape Point and Frisco campgrounds, click here or call 877-444-6777.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Jacksonville Police work to identify man accused of communicating threats

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of communicating threats on Sept. 13.

News

Craven Community College & Tryon Palace partner to repair historic clock.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Local

Craven Community College and Tryon Palace partnered to repair historic clock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven Community College and Tryon Palace joined forces to utilize the college’s 3-D printing lab to design and produce a clock arm for the 1911 Seth Thomas mechanical clock.

Weather

Experts warn of dangerous surf impacts along coast due to Paulette and Teddy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Our meteorologists say the forecast includes high rip current threats for all beaches Wednesday. This threat is expected to continue through the weekend as the waves from Hurricane Teddy replace those from Paulette.

Latest News

Crime

Eight hurt in rash of shootings on violent night in Durham

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Durham police are investigating a rash of shootings that left eight people injured, including two teens.

News

Report: Raleigh police used expired tear gas on protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The News & Observer reports that the review of the Police Department’s response and use of force during the protests also found that police used tear gas unnecessarily in one instance.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lenoir County reports two more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lenoir County health officials are reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Pepper Litter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Pepper litter.

Local

Dunkin’ Donuts locations giving free coffee to teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Dunkin' posted on Facebook that all Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville teachers can get a free coffee every Tuesday in September and October with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

Education

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Nicole Scuron from A.G. Cox Middle School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 16 is Nicole Scuron, an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.