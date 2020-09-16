Cape Hatteras National Seashore announces Ocracoke Campground will remain open all of winter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Campground with remain open through all of winter this year, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Normally, the campground closes after Thanksgiving, but this year all 136 sites will stay open the entire year.

Ocracoke Campground (Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

“We are extending the camping season at the Ocracoke Campground through the winter to provide more opportunities for camping at the Seashore. We will evaluate its use this winter and determine if year-round camping on Ocracoke will be continued in the future. Last year, we decided to keep the Oregon Inlet Campground open all winter and it was well-used. Extended camping seasons align with our plans to modernize campgrounds and broaden the opportunities for the public to have high-quality camping experiences.”

In addition to the new camping opportunity on Ocracoke Island, the Oregon Inlet Campground on Bodie Island will also remain open through the winter.

To make a reservation or payment for campsites at Ocracoke, Oregon Inlet, Cape Point and Frisco campgrounds, click here or call 877-444-6777.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.