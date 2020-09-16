Camp Lejeune Marine artillery fire training

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Training for the Marines never stops, and Tuesday we got a closer look at artillery fire training at Camp Lejeune.

The 2nd battalion of the 10th regiment training, where Marines and Sailors were working as tactical air control parties. These parties are small teams who have critical response to de-conflict airspace activities and conduct command-and-control communications.

The Marines with the 10th regiment began using the M777 howitzer to combat Isis and Northern Syria. The guns are 35 feet long, weigh about 7,500 pounds, and they can fire roughly 20 miles. This group will train on the machines for ten straight days with the goal of walking away with more finely sharpened skills than when they arrived.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.