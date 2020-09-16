Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marine artillery fire training

Marine training
Marine training(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Training for the Marines never stops, and Tuesday we got a closer look at artillery fire training at Camp Lejeune.

The 2nd battalion of the 10th regiment training, where Marines and Sailors were working as tactical air control parties. These parties are small teams who have critical response to de-conflict airspace activities and conduct command-and-control communications.

The Marines with the 10th regiment began using the M777 howitzer to combat Isis and Northern Syria. The guns are 35 feet long, weigh about 7,500 pounds, and they can fire roughly 20 miles. This group will train on the machines for ten straight days with the goal of walking away with more finely sharpened skills than when they arrived.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chief Justice Beasley extends emergency directives prohibiting jury trials

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Jury trials have been postponed since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the halt will continue. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley extended several emergency directives Tuesday. The order prohibits the convening of jury trials before October 15.

News

NCEL 09-15-20

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Megamillions 09-15-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

Latest News

News

Sound Rivers cancels 35th Annual Oyster Roast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Sound Rivers organization has canceled its annual oyster roast for the first time in 35-years citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Winterville group provides food for local seniors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As people continue to struggle right now because of the pandemic, local groups are continuing to step up and bring some comfort to the community.

News

People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
People against racism mural in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park

News

Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Craven Arts Council calling all artists for this year’s annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition

News

Differing views on court decision that allows end to Temporary Protected Status for some

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
A family here in North Carolina is speaking out about a new court decision that allows the Trump administration to shut down the Temporary Protected Status program that could result in the deportation of thousands of people, while a group supporting the decision hails it as a victory for the American people.

News

DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
DOT kicking off bike and pedestrian 2020 Watch for Me NC Awareness campaign