Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

Brunch with BBB
Brunch with BBB(BBB)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, and the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina will feature a podcast series highlighting different aspects of Hispanic Heritage.

BBB leaders say Brunch with BBB is releasing a special four-part series introducing people to Hispanic-owned businesses and talking with experts from the Mexican Consulate of North Carolina and the Carolina Demographics and Population Center.

According to the U.S. Census in 2019, the Hispanic population (60.6 million) is the nation’s largest ethnic or racial minority making up 18.5% of the nation’s total population. Additionally, North Carolina is one of 12 states with a population of 1 million or more Hispanic residents. The Brunch with BBB Hispanic Heritage Month series celebrates local Hispanic consumers and business owners.

You can learn more about the BBB Hispanic Heritage Month Podcast series on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

https://anchor.fm/bbb-serving-eastern-nc

