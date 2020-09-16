Beaufort County School students to return for in person instruction
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Board of Education has voted to have students return to school on October 15.
Beaufort County Schools will operate on a Plan B status which includes face-to-face and remote learning for students and educators.
Group A students will have face-to-face on Monday/Tuesday, and remote learning on Thursday/Friday.
Group B students will be just the opposite.
Students in both groups will have remote learning on Wednesday.
EC Adaptive students will attend up to 4 days per week.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.