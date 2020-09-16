$18 Million contract awarded for dredging project in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an $18 million contract to Weeks Marine for a dredging project in Morehead City.

The Morehead City Harbor, which is a federal navigation channel, plays a key role in the local economy and military logistics.

Regular maintenance dredging also ensures that military vessels can use the harbor to deploy Marine Expeditionary Units worldwide.

The project is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.

