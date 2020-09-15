Tryon Palace welcomes back visitors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Employees at Tryon Palace in New Bern are happy to welcome back visitors while still making adjustments for COVID-19.

Workers are conducting 30-minute tours of the palace, including the first floor and cellar.

The museum in the history center and the gardens are also open to the public.

The palace’s second floor and the Pepsi Family Center remain closed.

Operators have adjusted ticket prices to reflect these changes.

Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Public Affairs Director says, "Tryon Palace represents North Carolina’s history and it’s also a very big tourist destination for New Bern as well so it has effects on all levels. It’s educational, gets people back so they can understand our history and learn about it but it also brings tourism back which is good for the economy and everyone as well.

Palace employees are asking people to obey the three w’s -- wearing masks, waiting six feet from others and washing hands frequently.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.