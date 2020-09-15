Advertisement

Thousands incorrectly told they have COVID in Mecklenburg County

The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.
The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A county in North Carolina incorrectly told nearly 7,000 residents they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Charlotte Observer reports the messages were sent by text messages to more than 6,700 residents in Mecklenburg County on Friday. More than 500 people also received a county email with the notice. The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.

The county’s manager told county commissioners on Monday they were sent through HealthSpace Data System, a company based in Canada. The county has been using the company’s software to help with contact tracing efforts in the pandemic.

