Salisbury police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Salisbury Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened at the Laurel Pointe apartments on Laurel Pointe Circle around 2:20 a.m. Police say they were called to the area in reference to a shooting and found the 17-year-old male dead with a gunshot wound.

“Family has been notified,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “They (officers) are finishing working the crime scene now and will start to further investigate as the day goes on.”

The apartments are located off Lash Drive just off Statesville Boulevard.

“No suspect has been identified at this time” police say.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

