Phillip’s Forecast: Summer’s heat fades as northeast breezes blow

High surf will continue along the coast, but much cooler temperatures are expected inland
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Tuesday & Wednesday

High pressure is building over the East today. It will usher in a much cooler and drier air mass than what we’ve seen the last few days. Highs will top out in the upper 70s despite the sunshine because north-northeasterly winds will stay consistent, pushing the cooler and drier air into the region. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s by Wednesday morning before warming back up as an area of low pressure approaches the East late Wednesday night.

Thursday & Friday

High humidity and soaking rains will be in the forecast as the leftover moisture from Sally work over the area towards the end of the work week. It will have lost its tropical characteristics, but the rain and humidity will still be stuck with the remnant low. Rainfall totals will range between 0.75″ to 1.5″ on Thursday with an additional 1″ possible Friday. Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday and the mid to upper 70s Friday.

Next Weekend

The remnants of Sally will stay close enough to the coast on Saturday to keep rain in the forecast for the coastal areas to start the weekend. The dry and mild conditions of Tuesday and Wednesday will be back with us late Saturday and again on Sunday. Highs will hang in the low 70s, but it’s the overnight lows that will steal the show. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s, providing autumn lovers even more of a reason to celebrate.

