Online applications now being accepted for Salvation Army Angel Tree

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army will have online applications available for Angel Tree registration, which started Monday.

The registration for those who need assistance providing toys for their children this Christmas in Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Tyrrell, Hyde & Washington Counties, will run through October 23rd.

Those unable to apply online can call to make an appointment at 252-946-2523.

To apply online go to www.saangeltree.org

