Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

