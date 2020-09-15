Advertisement

North Carolina Symphony re-imagines 2020/21 Season with virtual music education & smaller performances

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Symphony announces its re-imagined 2020/21 season to keep the music and education flowing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The season opens with a virtually streamed performance on Saturday, September 26.

As North Carolina’s state orchestra, symphony leaders said music education remains central to the Symphony’s mission. The NCS will expand its virtual education programs launched earlier this year and introduce new initiatives to engage with North Carolina educators, students, and community members.

NCS leaders said they have been able to keep their musicians employed and ready to return to performing concerts, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the community, the State of North Carolina, and its corporate and foundation supporters.

Guided by its Boards of Trustees, NCS said the organization took necessary steps to shore up its finances, reducing salaries of staff and musicians, and scaling down operations expenses in preparation for its return to the stage.

“The financial impact of canceled and postponed concerts since March is significant, but with the help of our community of North Carolina Symphony supporters, our mission of music education, statewide service, and artistic excellence will continue,” says NCS President & CEO Sandi Macdonald.

“The music will play on—and we are looking forward so much to beginning this historic concert season, returning once again to performing for North Carolinians,” she said.

Beginning on Opening Night, September 26, NCS will offer high-quality virtual concerts, recorded live at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and streamed to homes. In March—provided that health guidelines set by Governor Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services allow it to be safely possible—the Symphony looks forward to welcoming audiences back to the concert hall for in-person performances with necessary health protocols in place. Concerts will also continue to be streamed through the end of the season for those who prefer to enjoy the performances from their homes.

Committed to artistic excellence and putting health and safety first, the Symphony has updated its previously announced 2020/21 programs to feature repertoire that enables musicians to practice social distancing.

The small ensembles begin in September and move to larger ensembles as the season progresses. For more information on the 2020/21 season, visit https://www.ncsymphony.org/.

