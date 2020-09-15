Advertisement

New Report: ECU ranked top performer in social mobility

ECU
ECU(ECU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University remains one of the top performing universities in the state for social mobility.

This comes from a new U.S. News and World Report ranking released Monday. ECU ranked 33rd out of 202 universities, placing it in the top 16% of schools. Last year, ECU was ranked 39th.

The new report also ranks ECU 109th among 209 public schools nationally and 217th out of 389 national universities, up from 228th last year.

ECU is also among the top five in-state public universities, according to the “2021 Best Colleges” rankings. Other universities in the top five include, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. State University, UNC Wilmington and UNC Charlotte.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trending

Calf and chicken become best friends at animal sanctuary

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Duke the calf and Rex the chicken have been inseparable since they met.

Crime

Jacksonville man charged with May drive-by shooting

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Nijear Singleton, 20, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling and injury to personal property.

Health

Experts: Whitening hacks could be harmful to teeth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Do It Yourself or DIY trends have become more popular on social media platforms, but experts say these trends are not safe.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Onslow County reports two more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several Eastern Carolina counties reported additional deaths on Monday.

Latest News

Local

Emerald Isle bridge work delayed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Work on the Emerald Isle bridge has now been delayed until November 1.

News

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this year, it’s more important than ever as the pandemic takes a toll on many people’s mental health.

State

Thousands incorrectly told they have COVID in Mecklenburg County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.

Consumer

Aldi unveils 2020 advent calendars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The new line goes on sale November 4, and this year there are more options than ever before.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Mild temperatures accompany sunny skies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Drier conditions will be in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday

News

Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence