New Report: ECU ranked top performer in social mobility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University remains one of the top performing universities in the state for social mobility.

This comes from a new U.S. News and World Report ranking released Monday. ECU ranked 33rd out of 202 universities, placing it in the top 16% of schools. Last year, ECU was ranked 39th.

The new report also ranks ECU 109th among 209 public schools nationally and 217th out of 389 national universities, up from 228th last year.

ECU is also among the top five in-state public universities, according to the “2021 Best Colleges” rankings. Other universities in the top five include, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. State University, UNC Wilmington and UNC Charlotte.

